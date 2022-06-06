Hailie Jade Mathers, Eminem's daughter, went off the grid for a while but returned with a new selfie showing her resting "b*tch" face, although she maintained it was a hoax in her caption. The 27-year-old model made a name for herself despite being the daughter of one of the greatest rappers of all time. She forged a partnership with sportswear brand PUMA last year.
Hailie Jade In Bikini Swings In The Tropics
Adding A Tropical Aesthetic To Her Feed
Hailie Jade wore a black bikini underneath a knitted see-through white mini coverup dress while swinging underneath a pagoda. She paired her outfit with a brown and cream swirl print silk scarf, curled her brown hair, and wore block heel mule sandals and a white-framed yellow lens sunglass.
"thinking I could really get used to this tropical aesthetic on my page ☀️🌴," she wrote.
However, her current Instagram feed suggests she got tired and switched up the aesthetics.
Ready For Summer
Last year, she shared a mirror selfie of herself wearing a stellar white bikini paired with a cornflower blue bucket hat. She captioned the picture,
"Ready for allllll the summer days 🌼"
Her swimwear highlighted her defined ab lines and curvy hips while the small mirror on her table zoomed into her bikini top.
One commenter warned the other 2.7 million followers not to say anything if they didn't want a rap beef.
Eminem's Rap Beef With Machine Gun Kelly
The comment referred to the Machine Gun Kelly and Eminem beef of 2018 - 2020 after a cold war brewed between them for years. According to Eminem's account, MGK made an inappropriate comment about Hailie Jade back in 2012, which didn't sit right with him.
"I have to say, she is hot as f*ck in the most respectful way possible cuz Em is king," MGK wrote.
Eminem replied in Not alike, saying,
"I'm talkin' to you, but you already know who the f*ck you are, Kelly. I don't use sublims and sure as f*ck don't sneak-diss but keep commenting on my daughter Hailie."
The pair then went back and forth over a couple of other songs. To date, the beef still stands.
Hailie Jade's Happy Face
Hailie Jade wore a white corseted tank top with a lowcut square neckline grazing the top of her cleavage paired with sunglasses, a neatly styled bun, and silver accessories. Her blue eyes gleamed underneath the sun's rays while she shielded them with her pastel yellow manicured fingers.