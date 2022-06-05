NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant To Celtics For Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith & 2023 1st-Rounder In Proposed Trade

The Detroit Pistons would be needing to make a tough decision on Jerami Grant in the 2022 NBA offseason. Grant will soon be entering the final year of his contract and is expected to demand a massive contract extension this summer.

Though they still consider him an integral part of their roster, it remains a big question mark if the Pistons are willing to use a huge chunk of their salary cap space to keep Grant in Motor City. If they fail to reach an agreement regarding a new deal, the Pistons are expected to make Grant available on the trade market.