NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant To Celtics For Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith & 2023 1st-Rounder In Proposed Trade

Jerami Grant taking a free throw
Wikimedia

JB Baruelo

The Detroit Pistons would be needing to make a tough decision on Jerami Grant in the 2022 NBA offseason. Grant will soon be entering the final year of his contract and is expected to demand a massive contract extension this summer.

Though they still consider him an integral part of their roster, it remains a big question mark if the Pistons are willing to use a huge chunk of their salary cap space to keep Grant in Motor City. If they fail to reach an agreement regarding a new deal, the Pistons are expected to make Grant available on the trade market.

Sending Jerami Grant To Celtics

Jerami Grant dunks the ball
Wikimedia

One of the most intriguing landing spots for Grant is the Boston Celtics. In a recent article, Grant Afseth of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Celtics to acquire Grant from the Pistons in the upcoming offseason.

In the suggested trade scenario, the Celtics would be offering a trade package that includes Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith, and a 2023 first-round pick to the Pistons in exchange for Grant.

Why Pistons Would Make The Trade

Derrick White looking at the ring
Wikimedia

The proposed blockbuster deal would make a lot of sense for the Pistons, especially if they don't intend to give Grant a huge payday. Instead of taking the risk of losing him in the summer of 2023 as a free agent without getting anything in return, the suggested trade would enable the Pistons to swap Grant's expiring contract for a veteran point guard in White, two young and promising talents in Pritchard and Nesmith, and a future draft pick.

White may already be 27, but he's still young enough to be part of the Pistons' rebuilding plans. He could serve as a reliable backup and mentor to Cade Cunningham next season.

Jerami Grant Boosts Celtics' Frontcourt

Jerami Grant entering the court
Wikimedia

Even if they manage to win the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Celtics won't pass up on the opportunity to improve their roster around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Grant may not be an All-Star, but he's a very reliable contributor on both ends of the floor. He would be a massive upgrade over Grant Williams at the Celtics' starting power forward position.

Grant would give the Celtics a very reliable third-scoring option behind Tatum and Brown, as well as a great rebounder, defender, and floor spacer. This season, he averaged 19.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 block while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Does A Trade To Celtics Make Sense For Jerami Grant?

Jerami Grant on his way to the court
Wikimedia

Grant may not have shown any indication that he's no longer happy with the Pistons, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of joining a legitimate title contender like the Celtics.

Instead of wasting the years of his prime on a rebuilding team, teaming up with Tatum, Brown, Marcus Smart, and Al Horford would give Grant a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning his first NBA championship title next season. However, like the Pistons, it's also unknown if the Celtics would be willing to give Grant a massive contract extension this summer.

