Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Mini Dress

Vanessa Hudgens, 33, announced last week that she'd return as the fan-voted MTV Movie and TV Awards host this year after skipping last year. This year, the actress took on more hosting gigs, including the Vogue Red Carpet Interview at the MET Gala last month. Many fans are curious whether this means a career change for the High School Musical alum, but her upcoming movies beg to differ.

With the world of entertainment diversified today, there's no reason why she can't have her fingers in as many pies as she likes. Hudgens shared some cute pictures via Instagram in anticipation of her latest assignment.

Check them out below