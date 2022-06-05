Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Mini Dress

Vanessa Hudgens, 33, announced last week that she'd return as the fan-voted MTV Movie and TV Awards host this year after skipping last year. This year, the actress took on more hosting gigs, including the Vogue Red Carpet Interview at the MET Gala last month. Many fans are curious whether this means a career change for the High School Musical alum, but her upcoming movies beg to differ.

With the world of entertainment diversified today, there's no reason why she can't have her fingers in as many pies as she likes. Hudgens shared some cute pictures via Instagram in anticipation of her latest assignment.

Promoting Cali Water

The actress/TV host wore a green and blue sleeveless mini dress with matching green mule sandals and accessories. She balanced a can of Cali Water (her Cactus Water beverage) on her shiny black hair in a tiny wave down to her waist. Hudgens noted that she was having a silly moment but didn't mind because she enjoys being goofy even at 33.

Celebrating Pride Month

Hudgens is in the celebratory spirit as she ushered in Pride Month wearing a black dress designed with rainbow pellets. She also switched up her hairstyle from the signature short bob variations her 45.7 million followers on Instagram have come to love to a silky straight style. The mini dress skimmed her thigh, showing off her long, toned legs in black sandals while he posed on the MTV TV & Movie Awards Press day carpet before the show started.

Hosting MTV TV & Movie Awards This Sunday

The High School Musical alum shared a post intimating the fans of her new job hosting the prestigious Award. Last year, Doja Cat wowed the audience with her out-of-the-world fashion style, including a chair-hat that doubled as an accessory and furniture during the VMAs.

Hudgens dazzled in a plunging neckline gold dress with long sleeves and her new bone straight weave worn to the back behind her ears.

Hudgens played a game of 22 Questions with MTV, where she revealed that her favorite MTV TV & Movie Awards memory was with the High School Musical Cast in her butterfly dress.

Expect The Best Entertainment

MTV shared a throwback clip of her 2020 hosting, giving fans a hint of what's to come this Sunday.

"If her 2020 hosting gig is a good predictor, then [Vanessa Hudgens] will have a LOT in store for the 2022 #MTVAwards 👀"

