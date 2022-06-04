Christina Aguilera Performs In Bikini

Pop Icon Christina Aguilera finally announced the complete trilogy of her new Spanish E.P. a few days ago. She already released the first one, La Fuerza, to critical acclaim and the first single, Sueltame, from the second E.P., La Tormenta. She played at a series of Festivals last year and wowed fans as usual with her fashion sense.

Aguilera adopted a new style of wearing bikinis over skin tone bodysuits, making her look like a life-sized doll. While some fans loved the unique style, others didn't care much.

Check it out below