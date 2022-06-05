Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Strapless Pink Dress

Millions of people worldwide know her for her star-making turn as Penny in The Big Bang Theory. But, Kaley has transitioned from being a one-hit show wonder to another now that she is getting plenty of mileage out of her new show, The Flight Attendant.

The 36-year-old has racked up quite a social media following, where she can boast more than 7.3 million fans that keep track of her life both on stage and behind the scenes as one of the busiest actresses in Hollywood.

In one photo she released on her Instagram, Kaley is perched over a pool in a gorgeous pink, strapless gown showing off her toned shoulders and arms. Looking every inch the blonde goddess that she is, Kaley is all poise, all smiles, and all in her glory. Yes!