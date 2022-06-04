NFL News: Tom Brady Comments On Ending Brief Retirement

Brady joined Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for a roundtable following The Match; a charity golf event won by Brady and Rodgers. Upon being asked about his unretirement, he mentioned that free agency played a role in his return.

"At this stage, it's like 55% yes and 45% no," Brady said. "It's not 100-0. That's just the reality. It's not that I'm not 100% committed, it's just as soon as I make the commitment to do it, it's like, 'Ugh. All right, here we go.' It's like running a marathon. You can't decide two weeks before the marathon, 'Hey, I'm going to start running.' We got right to free agency, and I felt some pressure to do it and talked to the team and organization, and it all worked out."