The actress keeps it understated and cute in a white bikini top and tee
Anna Kendrick Chills Out With Friends In Swimsuit
It’s Anna Kendrick, Reporting For Friend Duty!
Her biggest fans know that Anna Kendrick is a natural ham with her friends, and through her Instagram account, where she has more than 21 million followers, they often get to see her relaxing and enjoying her downtime with some of her closest friends.
In a recent post, the actress and producer can be seen enjoying some poolside debauchery. Looking fit and toned in white shorts, a white tee, and a white bikini top, Anna and her friends appear to be having a great time.
And why shouldn’t she? At only 36 years of age, Anna has made quite a career for herself in Hollywood, and these days can be seen working on productions where she calls the shots.
Anna’s Path To The Limelight Began In Maine
Before hitting the big leagues, Anna Kendrick was just a big fish in a little pond, hailing from Portland, Maine. With no connections in the entertainment business, and few places in her hometown to support her passion, Anna needed the support of her friends and family to get a big break and truly enter into the profession.
Buoyed by her talent and determination, her brother began taking a young Anna to New York City so that she could audition for bigger roles outside of her city. At the time, she was only ten years old, but once Anna got a taste of Broadway and auditioning, she was convinced of a career as an actor.
Anna Has Amassed A Long Resume Already In The Industry
Anna Kendrick may be known for only a handful of roles, but the amazing thing is that she is still so young and has already been in more than 50 productions. On top of that, she has been nominated for several awards and has been called one of the ‘It’ girls by the Hollywood press for her wit, moxie, and engaging personality.
Anna Kendrick Boasts A Tony Award Nomination
With her love for Broadway clear from very on in her career, one of her great achievements by the actress is that she is one of the youngest nominees ever for a Tony Award. She earned the nomination for Best Featured Actress at the Tony’s, and won a Theater World Award, cementing her status as an emerging talent, and the offers soon began pouring in!