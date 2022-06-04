Salma Hayek Stuns In White Dress, Channels Sunday Vibes

In many interviews, Salma has relayed over the years how much she appreciates a good joke, and ironically, she has always been this way. If one looks at her film resume, it includes quite a few comedic turns that prove her versatility as an actress.

While a student at the Academy of the Sacred Heart in America, she was known for being somewhat of a rebel, an infamous prankster, and getting in trouble with the nuns and teachers at school.

Later, Salma was diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD, but thinking back now, she contends this is where she got the inspiration to be an actress, and the rest – as they say – is show business history!