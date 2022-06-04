The actress keeps it cool, casual, and ethereal in a gorgeous white dress
Salma Hayek Stuns In White Dress, Channels Sunday Vibes
Salma Strikes A Pose On A Glorious Sunday
Feeling at peace and one with herself is one of Salma Hayek's mantras for life. In a striking photo on her Instagram account, with more than 21.3 million followers, the screen siren takes a selfie perched on her steps, looking as glamorous as ever in a simple white dress.
Barefoot and with her hand stroking her wild mane of dark hair, the Mexican movie star brings a serious va-va-voom factor to the camera, and her fans love it! At 55 years of age, Salma lets her fans know that she is looking and feeling better now than she ever has!
Salma Has Always Been A Prankster!
In many interviews, Salma has relayed over the years how much she appreciates a good joke, and ironically, she has always been this way. If one looks at her film resume, it includes quite a few comedic turns that prove her versatility as an actress.
While a student at the Academy of the Sacred Heart in America, she was known for being somewhat of a rebel, an infamous prankster, and getting in trouble with the nuns and teachers at school.
Later, Salma was diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD, but thinking back now, she contends this is where she got the inspiration to be an actress, and the rest – as they say – is show business history!
Salma Is A College Dropout!
Some may say that Salma has graduated from the ‘school of life, but when it comes to actual studies in a university setting? Salma is an admitted dropout!
After high school, she considered college and eventually enrolled at the University of Mexico and studied International Relations. While there, Salma got the artistic bug and decided to realize her dreams as a professional actor.
It Was In California That Salma Began To Realize Her Dreams
At just 25 years of age and still only known in her native Mexico as an actress, Salma decided to leave her homeland and brave the turbulent waters of Hollywood. So, in 1991, she arrived and began taking classes at the legendary Stella Adler’s Institute, where she improved her command of the English language. Within four years, she had achieved her big break in a Robert Rodriguez film, and a star was born!