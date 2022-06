Halle Berry had to get super toned for the 2020 Netflix movie Bruised. While the 55-year-old Oscar-winning actress has always been fit – fitter, in fact, than many women much younger than her – she was playing the role of an MMA fighter in the film and, thus, had to look the part.

Berry needed killer abs. "But since having children, I've had to work harder to keep my abs flat and toned than ever before," she wrote in Women's Health.

So what did Berry do to get ripped? Scroll to find out.