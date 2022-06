The New York Knicks would be heading into the 2022 NBA offseason with the goal of finding a new starting point guard.

The Knicks may currently have Kemba Walker on their roster, but with his 2021-22 NBA season performance, he proved to be an odd fit with Coach Tom Thibodeau's system.

The season is not yet over, but the Knicks are already being linked to some quality floor generals who could become available on the trade market this summer.