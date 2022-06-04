NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Kyrie Irving & Joe Harris In Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Involving Nets & Hornets

Since they suffered an early elimination at the hands of the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, rumors continue to swirl around All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving and his future with the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving may have expressed his desire to return to the Nets in the 2022-23 NBA season, but it remains a big question mark if they are willing to give him a maximum contract extension this summer.

If they fail to agree on a new deal, the Nets are expected to explore sign-and-trade scenarios involving Irving in the upcoming offseason.