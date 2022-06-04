NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Kyrie Irving & Joe Harris In Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Involving Nets & Hornets

Kyrie Irving's reaction after a successful play
Shutterstock | 1390159

Sports
JB Baruelo

Since they suffered an early elimination at the hands of the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, rumors continue to swirl around All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving and his future with the Brooklyn Nets.

Irving may have expressed his desire to return to the Nets in the 2022-23 NBA season, but it remains a big question mark if they are willing to give him a maximum contract extension this summer.

If they fail to agree on a new deal, the Nets are expected to explore sign-and-trade scenarios involving Irving in the upcoming offseason.

The Latest

MLB Rumors: Three Pitching Candidates Red Sox Could Target

How To Keep The Conversation Going

Bucs Rookies Get Real On Playing With Tom Brady

MLB Rumors: Analyst Predicts 3 SP Targets For The Dodgers

Pat McAfee Says Roger Goodell Is A 'Master Deflector'

Sending Kyrie Irving To Lakers

Kyrie Irving waiting for the game to resume
Shutterstock | 1024723

As of now, several title contenders in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power are closely monitoring Irving's situation in Brooklyn. One of his potential suitors on the trade market is the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers are yet to talk about their plans for the 2022 NBA offseason, but they have been heavily linked to "Uncle Drew" during the regular season.

While he was away with the Nets due to his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York revealed that the Lakers explored the possibility of reuniting Irving with LeBron James in Los Angeles.

Sports

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Engage In Three-Team Deal To Acquire James Harden From Sixers

By JB Baruelo

Hypothetical Three-Team Deal To Acquire Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving making plays for Team USA
Shutterstock | 498355

In a recent article, James Piercey of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Lakers to swap Russell Westbrook for Irving.

The suggested deal won't only be between the Lakers and the Nets, but it would also involve the Charlotte Hornets.

In the proposed three-team trade, the Lakers would get Irving and Joe Harris, the Nets would receive Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward, and the Hornets would obtain Westbrook and a 2027 first-round pick.

NBA Rumors: Bucks Could Trade Khris Middleton & Three Draft Picks For LeBron James

NBA Rumors: Harrison Barnes To Sixers, Jerami Grant To Kings In Suggested Three-Way Deal Involving Pistons

Lakers Create More Formidable 'Big Three'

Kyrie Irving playing defense
Shutterstock | 1024723

Though it would cost them a future first-round pick, the proposed three-team deal would be a no-brainer for the Lakers.

Aside from getting rid of Westbrook and his massive salary, the Lakers would be acquiring an All-Star-caliber point guard who would be a much better fit with James and Anthony Davis.

Irving may also be a ball-dominant guard, but unlike Westbrook, he can efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc.

Also, Irving already has experience playing alongside James. In the three years they spent together in Cleveland, Irving and James made three consecutive trips to the NBA Finals and won an NBA championship title in 2016.

Why Nets & Hornets Would Make The Trade

Russell Westbrook warming up before the game
Wikimedia | Sportzeditz

The hypothetical three-team trade wouldraise some questionss in Brooklyn, but Piercey believes it would also benefit the Nets.

"With this trade, they avoid the headache of having to find a new home for Simmons as well as Irving," Piercey wrote. "Hayward and Rozier are both well-suited to play alongside Simmons. Alongside Kevin Durant, Seth Curry, and others, the Nets would be deeper than they’ve been in their superteam era to date."

Meanwhile, for the Hornets, the potential deal is more about obtaining future salary cap flexibility. Westbrook may have a bigger salary than Rozier and Hayward, but his contract is set to expire after the 2022-23 NBA season.

Read Next

Must Read

MLB Rumors: Analyst Suggests Three Trade Candidates For The Braves

4 Things To Know About MLB Star Aaron Judge's Wife Samantha Bracksieck

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Engage In Three-Team Deal To Acquire James Harden From Sixers

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Lindsey Vonn’s Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.