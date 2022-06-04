Olympic pro surfer Caroline Marks, 20, told her Instagram followers that her favorite time of the year is in the Fall despite her career being a Summer sport. Marks inspires many aspiring surfers as the First Woman to win a WSL competition with equal pay at the 2019 Boost Mobile Pro Gold Coast. She shared some pictures showing off her surf-toned physique and thanking her sponsors for their partnership in her career.
Caroline Marks In Bikini Celebrates Favorite Time Of The Year
Celebrating Her Favorite Season
Marks wore a bright yellow mixed-print bikini with a palm leaf printed white and yellow triangle top and low waist solid-colored bottoms. She paired her swimwear with a pink face cap-wearing her blonde hair down in a straight style. The surfer struck a goofy pose by throwing one hand up and raising the complimentary leg while sticking out her tongue. She declared October her favorite month despite being dressed for the Summer.
Beach Time With ROXY
Marks shared a BTS clip of her photoshoot with sportswear brand ROXY showing her slender physique in an orange bikini with her dark blonde hair worn down in a wet wave. The photoshoot took place on the beach in San Clemente, California, so the crashing waves and beach sand served as a nice background to her picture. Marks also promoted ROXY's surfboard in the final slide as she ran across the ocean, flaunting her toned thighs and legs.
Reliving Tokyo 2020 Moments
The 20-year-old shared more pictures celebrating her debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where she represented America. She wore a two-toned black and white bikini with a striped triangle top covering her bosoms and matching black bottoms.
She added a short message of gratitude, saying how happy she was to be part of the experience and thanking her brand sponsors ROXY and Red Bull for their support.
"I Just wanna say a big thank you to @roxy for supporting me on this journey and always making me feel sporty and feminine in and out of the water. I’m stoked to be a part of such a great team!! 🖤"
A role Model For Younger Ones
Marks shared a compilation video of her win at the 2019 WSL Championship. She became a role model for boys and girls since she achieved success alongside formidable competitors and earned equal pay.
Her success opened more doors for women in surfing and encouraged a new generation of surfers to try because she did.