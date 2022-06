That's the beauty of this game and one of the many reasons Brady will forever be a legend. He'll get to play with young men who literally grew up watching him dominate, who dreamed of being like him.

The best part is that God knows when Brady will finally decide that enough is enough and walk away from the game.

So, if you're in junior high and reading this, don't give up on your dream. You might as well get to play with Brady one day.