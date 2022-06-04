Olivia Wilde Stuns In Shimmery Dress

Olivia Wilde released the trailer of her anticipated movie Don't Worry Darling last month to the approval of critics and fans. However, her happiness was short-lived when a process server handed her a manila envelope containing child custody suit papers. The Tron: Legacy actress graced the cover of Vogue Magazine as part of the rollout for her sophomore directorial outing.

Although she maintains a low profile on social media, Wilde makes exceptions for promotional posts and even rarer proud-mommy moments.