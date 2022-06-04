Olivia Wilde Stuns In Shimmery Dress

Close up of Olivia Wilde smiling
Shutterstock | 248925940

Entertainment
chisom

Olivia Wilde released the trailer of her anticipated movie Don't Worry Darling last month to the approval of critics and fans. However, her happiness was short-lived when a process server handed her a manila envelope containing child custody suit papers. The Tron: Legacy actress graced the cover of Vogue Magazine as part of the rollout for her sophomore directorial outing.

Although she maintains a low profile on social media, Wilde makes exceptions for promotional posts and even rarer proud-mommy moments.

The Latest

MLB Rumors: Three Pitching Candidates Red Sox Could Target

How To Keep The Conversation Going

Bucs Rookies Get Real On Playing With Tom Brady

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Kyrie Irving & Joe Harris In Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Involving Nets & Hornets

MLB Rumors: Analyst Predicts 3 SP Targets For The Dodgers

Directing Her Vogue Shoot

Olivia Wilde laughing at the Spirit Awards
Shutterstock | 673594

Wilde showed off her directorial skills in this clip for Vogue magazine in the January 2022 issue. She wore a thin-strap silver sequin dress that glittered as she walked around the open space. The figure-hugging dress clung to her slender frame while revealing parts of her silky-smooth skin.

The actress/director changed the focus of the photoshoot by adding unique and unexpected elements, according to Vogue. When asked how she'd direct her cover, Wilde replied that it must be badass, and she replied!

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Hint: It's Not An Overall!

By chisom

'Don't Worry Darling' Comes This Fall

Still reeling from the excitement of the first Don't Worry Darling Trailer, Wilde told her followers that the psychological thriller is unlike anything cinema has ever experienced, especially Chris Pine and Florence Pugh's acting.

She hasn't said anything about her rumored boyfriend Harry Styles' performance yet, but fans expect he'll deliver as good as he does with his music. The movie hits theaters in September.

Carrie Underwood And Miranda Lambert's Friendship

Christina Aguilera Acting Roles You Forgot About

Ex-Fiancé Jason Sudeikis Serves Her Custody Papers In Public

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis make a red carpet appearance
Shutterstock | 673594

While giving a speech at CinemaCon last month, Wilde received a manila envelope which could only have been legal papers in the most embarrassing moment of her career. However, according to Page Six and PEOPLE, she maintained a calm demeanor.

Despite their breakup in 2020 hurting him, Jason Sudeikis said he didn't know the server would deliver the papers to her in an embarrassing fashion. She said,

"This is for me? Right Now? This is very mysterious... Oh Okay Got it."

A Message For New Mothers

Olivia Wilde shares a picture of a note from her daughter via Instagram stories
instagramStories | Instagram/ Olivia Wilde

Despite the public humiliation, Wilde shared that she felt overwhelmed sometimes and like a failure but moments when her children showed her love kept her going. She then added an encouraging message for new parents, saying;

"I know it's hard now and you sometimes feel like a huge f**king failure but soon they'll wake up before you and write thoughtful notes. Stay strong."

Then she joked about her child being in trouble for her wrong spelling.

Read Next

Must Read

MLB Rumors: Analyst Suggests Three Trade Candidates For The Braves

4 Things To Know About MLB Star Aaron Judge's Wife Samantha Bracksieck

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Engage In Three-Team Deal To Acquire James Harden From Sixers

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Lindsey Vonn’s Dating History: The Famous Names She's Been Linked To

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.