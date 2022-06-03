Kristin Cavallari In Bikini Appreciates 'Sunny Day'

Kristin Cavallari, the founder of Uncommon James, is soaking up the rays in her stylish bandeau two-piece as she basks in the sun. She is dressed for a "sunny Sunday" in a bikini top and a bucket hat. However, she received a lot of attention for the photo she posted yesterday.

The former Laguna Beach star, 35, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself wearing a cream bikini with a bucket hat and pigtails. She posed in front of a pool in the background.

Sunny Sunday In A Bikini

Despite being a mother of three, Kristin knows how to keep her beautiful body in shape. It's important to give ourselves grace and not beat ourselves up," she told Us Weekly. "I was all or nothing for so many years in my early twenties.

I have the best relationship I've ever had with food and health because I've let go of control. It's all about consistency — keep showing up." "It's tempting to believe promises of rapid and dramatic weight loss, but a slow and steady approach is easier to maintain and usually outperforms rapid weight loss in the long run."

Advice For Future Hubby

Kristin is spending the day at the beach with her best friend, Justin Anderson, in the Bahamas. Although the photos showed the two friends laughing and having a good time, Kristin used the opportunity to give her future husband advice.

Not to be too sappy but this guy has been my rock. My future husband has some big ass shoes to fill.

She Captioned.

Prioritizing Growth

After ten years together, Cavallari announced her divorce from Cutler, 38, in April 2020. The ex-couple is still co-parenting their sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and their daughter Saylor, 6.

Kristin Cavallari is doing fine as long as she prioritizes herself.

During a live appearance on The Bellas Podcast, the Very Cavallari alum discussed entering the happiest state of her life following her divorce from her husband, Jay Cutler.

"Through my divorce, I've reflected, and I've looked inward," Cavallari, 35, said. "I feel like I've grown up the most in the last two years because I've essentially been on my own."

Ready For A Serious Relationship

Kristin Cavallari is "ready for a relationship" and even open to marriage again following her divorce from Jay Cutler. During an Instagram Q&A a few weeks ago, the "Very Cavallari" star admitted that she needed the past two years to "work through some heavy stuff."

