HoYeon Jung continues to impress fans in her latest magazine shoot. The 27-year-old Korean superstar is featured in Issue #8 of Netflix Queue, along with Squid Game co-stars Jung-jae Lee and Hae-soo Park.

The power trio swapped their green player tracksuits for runway-ready looks and talked about life after their meteoric rise. Dressed in a lacy silk dress, Jung stole the show with her supermodel looks and charming personality.