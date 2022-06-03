Kaia Gerber Stuns In Embroidered Dress

Who can command a fashion scene? None other than elite model Kaia Gerber, who continues to demonstrate why she is one of the world’s highest-paid models. She has amassed a giant following in only a few short years, with more than 8 million fans watching her every move on Instagram.

The 20-year-old always looks terrific, and she did it again in a dress designed by none other than Sarah Burton. Kaia has worked with Alexander McQueen before and many other labels, including Versace, Gucci, H&M, and more.