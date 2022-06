The Boston Celtics orchestrated a massive fourth-quarter come back to get a 12-point win at Chase Center.

The Golden State Warriors led by 14 points at the end of the third but were outscored 40-16 in the final twelve minutes of game action.

Now, the visitors will look to steal another game at the Bay before the series heads to the legendary TD Garden, and it'll be up to the Splash Brothers to keep them from doing so.