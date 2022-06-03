Eileen Gu In Bikini Paddles Surfboard

Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu is living her best life as a Red Bull and Louis Vuitton ambassador. The 18-year-old followed the brand for some of the most exclusive celebrity events last month, including the Cannes Festival in France and the Summer Fashion show for the LV Resort Collection.

During her stay in the city of love, Gu explored the sights and took advantage of the open seas swimming and having fun with her fellow brand ambassadors. She shared clips of the fun moments via her Instagram story, and although they're expired, the model/athlete's fans preserved them on fan-run pages.

