Eileen Gu In Bikini Paddles Surfboard

Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu is living her best life as a Red Bull and Louis Vuitton ambassador. The 18-year-old followed the brand for some of the most exclusive celebrity events last month, including the Cannes Festival in France and the Summer Fashion show for the LV Resort Collection.

During her stay in the city of love, Gu explored the sights and took advantage of the open seas swimming and having fun with her fellow brand ambassadors. She shared clips of the fun moments via her Instagram story, and although they're expired, the model/athlete's fans preserved them on fan-run pages.

Gu Engages In Water Sport

Gu showed off her amphibian skills in a hot pink bikini with her hair tied in a low bun. She swam out into the open sea before switching to other activities, from surfboarding with a paddle to jet skiing and wake surfing.

Celebrating Chinese Valentine's Day

Since the Chinese calendar is different from the Gregorian one most of the world uses, Gu celebrated Valentine's day three months later in May. She shot a campaign for Tiffany & Co.'s new 520 collections using Blue as the color of love instead of the Western culture's Red. She wore an all-black outfit and let her blonde hair down as she posed for the camera.

Mixing With The Upper Echelon

During her stay in the South of France, the language difference hit Gu a bit causing her to joke about not paying attention in French classes. She wrote,

"[Really] wish I took French in high school. now the Duolingo owl is coming for me."

After mingling with the crème de la crème of the film and the fashion industry at the Cannes Festival, Gu detoured for a party with Red Bull racing where she met British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton.

Cosplaying A Prep Schoolgirl

Gu shared more Paris content showing her followers that she's enjoying the city of love. She wore a Preppy mini pleated skirt paired with a dark blazer embroidered with a crest on the left breast and a matching white LV handbag.

She tossed her hair into a curly wave to compliment her schoolgirl aesthetic. Gu joked about not being an Ivy league school student despite her enrollment at San Francisco University High School (a Private College Prep School). It's a testament to her sense of humor, if nothing else, and her fans appreciate that.

