Christina Aguilera Talks About Managing Mental Health Challenges

Christina Aguilera struggles with mental health issues just like everybody else, and one of the ways she copes is by keeping a diary.

"I write a lot," the 41-year-old pop icon said in an interview with Health. "Pen to paper has always been grounding and centering for me." For Mental Health Awareness Month back in 2020, she shared via an Instagram post how therapeutic the process of writing has been for her, and she encouraged her friends and fans to get into the habit, too. Read the details below.