'Do You Care About The Environment And Skin Health?': Lady Gaga Introduces New Haus Labs Line

The clean makeup brand boasts of its foundations in providing cruelty-free, vegan-friendly, and planet-conscious cosmetic products. Every aspect of Haus Labs integrates this spirit, from the use of 100% recyclable materials such as glass, aluminum, cellulose, and PCR resin in their packaging and shipping, to the Carbon-Free black eyeliners and black paints which take the combustion of petroleum products -- releasing harmful carbon dioxide into the atmosphere -- out of the equation.
In an Instagram post, Lady Gaga wrote:
"Do you care about the environment and skin health when it comes to your makeup? Welcome to @HausLabs. Most black pigments use carbon, made from incomplete combustion of petroleum products, to make the tone as black as possible. Carbon Black can be bad for the earth, your body and your skin. Proudly, our black eyeliners and black paints are CARBON BLACK FREE and rich in color. You can wear your eyeliner with the attitude you live by.
We doubled down by adding nourishing ingredients like Argan Oil, Vitamin E, Hyaluronic Acid, and plant Squalane into the Eco Eyeliners and Hy-Power Pigment Paints - because we wanted the skincare and texture to be just as high-performing as the payoff as well as waterline-safe."