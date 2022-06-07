'Do You Care About The Environment And Skin Health?': Lady Gaga Introduces New Haus Labs Line

Haus Labs initially launched on Amazon in 2019 to an unforeseen disappointment. The brand failed to make the splash it intended to and this led many of its top talents to jump ship. According to Business Insider, the CEO of Haus Laboratories, Ben Jones "made an emotional appeal to staff in a companywide zoom meeting".

This was done to prevent the ongoing "mass exodus" of talent leaving due to the brand's delay to refurbish and relaunch.