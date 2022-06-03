Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband Will Smith have topped the headlines since the 2022 Oscar slap. While Will hit Chris Rock on his face in an attempt to defend Jada, the issue escalated to something messier, and many fans have since aired their opinions. But, amid all the speculations, Jada has been notably silent until recently.
Jada Pinkett Opens Up On Alopecia, Addresses Oscar Slap On 'Red Table Talk'
Jada Finally Addresses Oscar Slap
Jada finally shared her stance on Chris's and Will's Oscar drama for the first time on Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk. The episode was about the impact of alopecia, the hair loss condition in which Jada suffers, so she seized the opportunity to address the Oscar slap, saying she hopes Will and Chris eventually "reconcile." It is widely known that Will slapped Chris after the comedian made a joke about his wife's bald head and Jada said about the night,
"Now about Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile."
The 50-year-old Girls Trip actress continued her statement by saying the world needs these men. However, until the men mend their differences, Jada said she and Will would continue to figure out life together as they had for the last 28 years.
Jada's Experiences With Alopecia
On this week's episode of Jada's family's Facebook Watch talk show, the mom-of-two Willow and Jaden spoke of her struggles with alopecia. Jada revealed that what made her condition harder to manage was that it comes and goes. She said of her unstable bald condition,
"It's stressful. A patch grows then another patch comes out. That gives me a lot of anxiety — 'Oh, well what's my hair going to look like today.'"
The episode also featured the mother of 12-year-old Rio Allred, who suffered from alopecia and took her own life after being bullied.
How Jada Has been Coping With Her Condition
Jada has been quite open about her condition severely on Red Table Talk. She discussed the issue of her hair loss in 2018, sharing that she was terrified the first time her hair fell off. Jada noted that she had been in the shower when suddenly a handful of her hair fell off. Although the experience was terrifying for the Set It Off star, she did not let it stop her from moving forward.
Jada sought medical assistance and found a treatment that halted some of the hair loss. She confirmed that she is on steroid injections that have been effective. While her treatment is not a cure, it has improved her condition, and Jada has confirmed that she is open to other ideas.
The Oscars Incident
After Chris Rock made a Joke about Jada in the audience, Will, 53, laughed from his seat, but Jada looked unimpressed. Smith, who was up for Best Actor at the ceremony, then took the stage and struck Chris across the face.
The comedian who had been introducing the award for Best Documentary was taken aback by Will's reaction, but he did not retaliate. Instead, he tried explaining to the award-winning movie star that it was simply a G.I. Jane joked, but Will yelled at Chris to keep his wife's name out of his "f---ing mouth!" Will later issue a public apology to the stand-up comedian the next day.