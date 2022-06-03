Jada Pinkett Opens Up On Alopecia, Addresses Oscar Slap On 'Red Table Talk'

Jada finally shared her stance on Chris's and Will's Oscar drama for the first time on Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk. The episode was about the impact of alopecia, the hair loss condition in which Jada suffers, so she seized the opportunity to address the Oscar slap, saying she hopes Will and Chris eventually "reconcile." It is widely known that Will slapped Chris after the comedian made a joke about his wife's bald head and Jada said about the night,

"Now about Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile."

The 50-year-old Girls Trip actress continued her statement by saying the world needs these men. However, until the men mend their differences, Jada said she and Will would continue to figure out life together as they had for the last 28 years.