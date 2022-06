Wherever Chloe Kim is, her dog Reese can’t be far behind.

The 22-year-old Olympic snowboarder and her miniature Australian shepherd have shared a strong bond since she took her home as a puppy in 2016. Kim told People, “Oh, we're besties for real. We do everything together.” And by everything, she means they go out on long hikes, drive around in her truck – the pup even tags along when her fur mom works out in the gym!

“She loves exploring, sniffing everything, running around,” Kim said.