Lindsey Vonn Opens Up About Her Experience With Depression

Even the best and strongest have low moments when they can’t even get out of bed – that was what Olympian Lindsey Vonn revealed in an interview with MSNBC in January this year.

The 37-year-old former alpine skier, who’s considered one of the greatest in her sport, described a time, just after she competed in her first Olympics in 2002, when she lost all motivation and hope because her parents were going through a divorce. And that wasn’t the last time she experienced depression, either. Read the details below.