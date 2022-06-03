The Golden State Warriors are one of the title contenders that are in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal in the 2022 NBA offseason. The Warriors may be currently focused on winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season but if they end up losing to the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals, they may consider upgrading their roster this summer. One of the areas that the Warriors could look to improve is the starting center position.
NBA Rumors: Pacers Could Send Myles Turner To Warriors For James Wiseman & Jonathan Kuminga
Finding New Starting Center
The Warriors may currently have James Wiseman on their roster but with his health issues and lack of experience, most people believe that they are better off finding a more durable and experienced center this summer. In a recent article, Kenneth Teape of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Warriors to acquire Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers. In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending a trade package that includes Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga to the Pacers in exchange for Turner.
Warriors Sacrifice Two Young Players For Myles Turner
Giving up two former lottery picks for Turner would be a tough decision for the Warriors, but it's something that they should consider if they want to improve their frontcourt. Turner may not be on the same level as Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, but he's a solid contributor on both ends of the floor. He would give the Warriors a starting-caliber center who is a very reliable scorer under the basket, a great rebounder, a monster shot-blocker, and a decent floor spacer. This season, he averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Myles Turner Completes Warriors' Starting 5
The successful acquisition of Turner would undeniably make the Warriors a more competitive team in the league next season. With Turner joining Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Draymond Green in the starting lineup, the Warriors would have a better matchup against powerhouse teams with dominant big men such as the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, and the Denver Nuggets. Turner won't have a hard time making himself fit with Coach Steve Kerr's system since he can play unselfish basketball and efficiently knock down shots from the three-point range.
Pacers Add Two Promising Players
The proposed blockbuster deal would be a no-brainer for the Pacers, especially with Turner entering the final year of his contract. Instead of losing him in the 2023 NBA free agency without getting anything in return, trading him to the Warriors would enable them to add two young and promising players who would be part of their long-term plans. Wiseman may still be recovering from an injury but once he regains his 100 percent health, he could serve as an immediate replacement for Turner in the Pacers' frontcourt. Wiseman and Kuminga could join forces with Tyrese Haliburton and form the core of the next title-contending team that the Pacers will try to build in Indiana.