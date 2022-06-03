Yankees Stars Could Be Back From Injury List Soon

The start of the 2022 MLB season has been nothing short of amazing for the New York Yankees. Despite the Yankees dealing with many injuries thus far, they still have the best record in all the baseball at 36-15 and are already 5.5 games ahead in the American League East.

This looks like a year that the Yankees can't only win their division, but they have a legitimate chance of winning the World Series. The one thing that could potentially keep them back? Their health.

The New York Yankees have had a few seasons in the past few years that have been derailed by their lack of health. If this Yankees team can't find ways to keep all of their major guys healthy, they're not going to be the team that everybody expects them to be.

So far, the New York Yankees have been dealing with injuries to a few key guys including Aroldis Chapman, Giancarlo Stanton, and Josh Donaldson.