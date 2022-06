In 1890, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon church,

stopped the practice of polygamy, or taking multiple wives, in order to gain statehood for Utah.

Members who still wanted to practice polygamy were then excommunicated. This decision laid the groundwork for the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint and one of its most notorious leaders to take on cult-like qualities and allow adult men to marry and abuse young girls.