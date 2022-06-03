Stassie Karanikoloau Goes Topless In Bikini Bottoms For Playboy

Stassie Karanikolaou, a model, has never been afraid to flaunt her killer curves, and by the looks of it, she's not about to stop anytime soon. This week, the model, who is best friends with Kylie Jenner, made a special announcement on Instagram. She will be a part of Playboy's new platform; Centerfold, which will be a place "for creative freedom, artistic expression, and sex positivity."

Baring It All For Playboy

Stassie covered her chest with her hands to comply with Instagram's strict no-nudity rules while still showing plenty of cleavages. Her tiny bottoms worked wonders for her trim figure, with a high-waisted design accentuating her trim tummy and small waist. Its high-cut sides showed off the model's thighs, while the curved edges drew attention to her curvy hips.

Stassie also added a garter belt to her ensemble to take it to the next level. The number sat just above her navel and fit snugly around her torso, highlighting her trim waist and hourglass figure. She matched the detailing on her pants with a pair of sheer lace gloves.

for a peek inside my camera roll🤫😏 @playboy @playboycenterfold

she captioned.

'Do Not Disturb' In Bikini

Kylie Jenner's BFF frequently teases her Instagram followers with hot shots of her body in a bikini, as she did with this floral two-piece. Stassie wore a tiny set in yellow with pink floral prints and straps. It included a triangle top, which she wore upside down for a unique look. She tied its strings behind her neck in a halter style, revealing skin at the scoop neckline. The matching bottoms of Stassie's bikini outfit were also quite a sight. Her thong covered only the necessary parts of her lower half, exposing her toned legs and curvy hips as she posed for the camera in a setting surrounded by vibrant green grass.

Back In The Desert

Stassie' Karanikolaou proved to be a force in her own right a few weeks ago when she attended Spotify's Desert Kick Back at Zenyara during Coachella. The influencer showed her curves in a dark green asymmetrical skirt with brown stitching throughout. Stassie wore a pair of beige Yeezy boots designed by Kanye West.

She wore different bracelets, including a coveted Coachella VIP wristband. The model knows how to have a good time.

New Face Of Metamorphosis Collection

It's major gig season for Stassie, and she's added another to the list. With a post, she introduced the brand to her 10 million+ followers.

so excited to be a part @meshki new Metamorphosis collection 🦋

She captioned.

