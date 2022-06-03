Moses Ingram Shares Her Experience On 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Moses Ingram plays Reva on Obi-Wan Kenobi
Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Moses Ingram, the star of Obi-Wan Kenobi, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night, May 31, 2022, and discussed what it was like to train for the show at Jedi school.

Moses, who grew up in West Baltimore, co-stars in the Disney+ miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi, a spin-off of the iconic Star Wars movies.

Moses As Reva

During the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Moses opened up about her role as Reva, one of the empire's "inquisitors" trying to hunt down and kill any remaining Jedi.

"I'm hunting him. Who knows what will happen when I get him," she told the show's host Jimmy. Moses also admitted that she did not realize she would be using a lightsaber until she arrived for the training and stunt rehearsals.

"I wasn't even linked to wires the first time I ran across a wall," she recalled. "They had two barriers and I'm supposed to launch myself over this one and do it running across this one. It's hard to picture but it was fly."

Ewan McGregor Is An Inspiration

Ewan McGregor close up
Meanwhile, co-star Ewan McGregor's abilities, which he honed while working on the Star Wars prequels stretching back to 1999's The Phantom Menace, impressed and inspired Moses.

"He's so talented, man. I came in there the first day and that dust is off his shoulder and I'm just trying to keep it in my hand," Moses said.

Moses Faces Cruel And Racial Comments

Unfortunately, the actress has recently been the target of some cruel and discriminatory comments on social media.

Since the series premiered last week, Moses claims she has been receiving many hateful comments on social media. Moses shared some of the comments on her Instagram feed but has since deleted them.

Moses Receives Support

However, Star Wars has defended Moses against the hateful criticisms she has received and recently posted a message from Ewan supporting the actress. 

"It seems that some of the fanbase ... has decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs. I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart," Ewan said.

"Moses is a brilliant actor, she's a brilliant woman, and she's absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to the series, she brings so much to the franchise," he added. "It just sickened me to my stomach to hear that this had been happening."

Ewan, who also serves as an executive producer on Obi-Wan Kenobi, said he stands with Moses.

"We love Moses," he said. "And if you're sending her bullying messages, you're no Star Wars fan in my mind. There's no place for racism in this world."

The support shown to Moses by the Star Wars family and Ewan is commendable. Hopefully, the racial comments she received will become a thing of the past.

