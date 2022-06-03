Moses Ingram Shares Her Experience On 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Moses Ingram, the star of Obi-Wan Kenobi, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night, May 31, 2022, and discussed what it was like to train for the show at Jedi school.

Moses, who grew up in West Baltimore, co-stars in the Disney+ miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi, a spin-off of the iconic Star Wars movies.

Keep scrolling for more interview details.