Moses Ingram Shares Her Experience On 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

However, Star Wars has defended Moses against the hateful criticisms she has received and recently posted a message from Ewan supporting the actress.
"It seems that some of the fanbase ... has decided to attack Moses Ingram online and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs. I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart," Ewan said.
"Moses is a brilliant actor, she's a brilliant woman, and she's absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to the series, she brings so much to the franchise," he added. "It just sickened me to my stomach to hear that this had been happening."
Ewan, who also serves as an executive producer on Obi-Wan Kenobi, said he stands with Moses.
"We love Moses," he said. "And if you're sending her bullying messages, you're no Star Wars fan in my mind. There's no place for racism in this world."
The support shown to Moses by the Star Wars family and Ewan is commendable. Hopefully, the racial comments she received will become a thing of the past.