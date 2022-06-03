Threats To California Schools Lead To Three Arrests

A man was arrested on suspicion of calling in bomb threats to five schools in Los Angeles. Two elementary schools, two middle schools, and a high school.

There were also two teenagers arrested for separate threats made to high schools in northern and southern California.

Former L.A. Resident Made Threatening Calls To Schools In February And April

Marcus James Buchanan, 44, made multiple threats to Overland Elementary School, Vine Street Elementary, Joseph Le Conte Middle School, Bancroft Middle School, and Fairfax High School. His first court appearance was on June 1, 2022.

A 13-page affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California details Buchanan's bomb threats and claims he would commit a mass shooting at an elementary school.

The calls consisted of statements such as: “I’m in a car parked on Genesee Street with a bomb. There’s going to be a lot of people dead.”

“There is a bomb at your school and we will shoot the kids when they get out of the school. That is what you get for not accepting me in ’86.”  

On another call, he commented there was a bomb on campus similar to “the one Congress is going to get.”  Each school was locked down and searched. Nothing was found. 

Teen Arrested For Conspiring School Attack

On Saturday, May 21st, Berkeley police received a tip about a student recruiting other students to participate in a bombing and/or mass shooting at Berkeley High School. 

A search of the 16-year-old's home uncovered assault rifles, knives, various parts for explosives, and electronic components used to create weapons.

By Monday, he surrendered. He’s charged with suspicion of possessing destructive device materials and threatening to commit a crime that will result in death or great bodily injury.

Investigation Launched May 25th Led To Southern California Teen's Arrest

A Sierra Vista High School student was arrested on suspicion of emailing a threat involving explosive devices on campus. The threat came in after classes ended and thankfully authorities didn't find any devices on or near campus.

The FBI identified and arrested the suspect. Detectives are seeking criminal prosecution. The school announced a police presence along with searches of students’ belongings for the remainder of this school year.

Mater Dei High Closed After A Threat From Ex-Employee

Staff at Orange County’s Mater Dei High School has confirmed a threat was made against the campus by an ex-employee. According to police, the threat wasn’t made toward students so it’s not a criminal offense. No charges or arrests are expected.

