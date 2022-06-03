Threats To California Schools Lead To Three Arrests

Marcus James Buchanan, 44, made multiple threats to Overland Elementary School, Vine Street Elementary, Joseph Le Conte Middle School, Bancroft Middle School, and Fairfax High School. His first court appearance was on June 1, 2022.

A 13-page affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California details Buchanan's bomb threats and claims he would commit a mass shooting at an elementary school.

The calls consisted of statements such as: “I’m in a car parked on Genesee Street with a bomb. There’s going to be a lot of people dead.”

“There is a bomb at your school and we will shoot the kids when they get out of the school. That is what you get for not accepting me in ’86.”

On another call, he commented there was a bomb on campus similar to “the one Congress is going to get.” Each school was locked down and searched. Nothing was found.