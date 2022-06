The former Raw Women's Champion says that being a wife is one of her favorite things in the world, but it isn't as easy as many people make it look.

"I think it's more about establishing a work-life balance because you have to make relationships work,"- said Alexa. "Before I met Ryan, I was pretty much married to WWE because we're on the road so often and I don't think people really understand how busy our schedules are. I mean, just for example, I went on my 5th flight today in three days. So for me now, I definitely need to find that time to make that work-life balance."