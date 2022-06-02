Danica Patrick In Bikini Celebrates Body Positivity

Retired motorsport racer Danica Patrick removed her breast implants this year after they became deformed. In memoriam of her 32-year-old self, the now 40-year-old athlete celebrated the implant removal and penned a sweet note to other women with body dysmorphia.

"I wish I could've told this 32 year old girl that boobs won’t make you more perfect or have it all or be more feminine."

Patrick shared her message alongside a picture of her body in a bikini highlighting her significantly smaller boobs.