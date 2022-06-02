Four people were killed on the second floor of a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma by a gunman who authorities believe then turned the gun on himself on Wednesday.
Four Killed As Gunman Targets Tulsa Hospital Complex
The Shooting Broke Out Around 5 p.m. At A Medical Building
Police received a call just before 5 p.m. Wednesday reporting a man with a gun at the Natalie Medical Building on the campus of Saint Francis Hospital, Tulsa police Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said at a news conference. The building mainly has doctors' offices.
"It was just madness inside, with hundreds of rooms and hundreds of people trying to get out of the building," Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg told CNN.
Police Say The Gunman Died Of Apparent Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wounds
Police say it appears that the gunman's wounds were self-inflicted, and a semiautomatic rifle and a semiautomatic pistol were found next to him. Two of the people killed in the shooting were found in the same room as the gunman, the police captain told CNN.
Authorities have not said whether the four people killed were medical staffers, patients, or visitors. Police said the shooting took place at an orthopedic center in the building.
Investigators Search For A Motive For The Shooting
Others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, but officials have not said whether they were wounded by gunfire or during the chaos of escaping the scene. No officers were injured.
Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting, but officials have said it does not appear it was random.
"He very purposefully went to this location, went to a very specific floor, and shot with very specific purpose," Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg told CNN. "This was not a random shooting by this individual."
The Shooting Marks The Latest Act Of Violence
The mass shooting in Tulsa is the latest example of gun violence in America, which people from all over the country are now grappling with. The shooting comes just more than two weeks after a race-motivated shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York that left 10 dead, and more than a week after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum praised the work of first responders who quickly arrived on the scene and "did not hesitate today to respond to this act of violence."
"This campus is sacred ground for our community," the mayor also said.