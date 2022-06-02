Four Killed As Gunman Targets Tulsa Hospital Complex

Others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, but officials have not said whether they were wounded by gunfire or during the chaos of escaping the scene. No officers were injured.

Investigators are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting, but officials have said it does not appear it was random.

"He very purposefully went to this location, went to a very specific floor, and shot with very specific purpose," Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg told CNN. "This was not a random shooting by this individual."