Surfer Kassia Meador In Bikini Shows Gratitude

Kassia Meador celebrated World Mental Health Month (May) with a profound message for almost 100,000 followers on her Instagram. The surfer gave a lesson on Gratitude and how it's necessary for all situations. Life isn't always a bed of roses for a California bred surfer, but the athlete strives to remain positive and preserve her mental health. She mentioned the benefits of positive thinking in her post, saying,

"Gratitude - A positive emotion that involves being thankful and appreciative and is associated with several mental and physical health benefits 🙏🏽"