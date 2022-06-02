Surfer Kassia Meador In Bikini Shows Gratitude

Kassia Meador close up
instagram | Kassia Meador

Kassia Meador celebrated World Mental Health Month (May) with a profound message for almost 100,000 followers on her Instagram. The surfer gave a lesson on Gratitude and how it's necessary for all situations. Life isn't always a bed of roses for a California bred surfer, but the athlete strives to remain positive and preserve her mental health. She mentioned the benefits of positive thinking in her post, saying,

"Gratitude - A positive emotion that involves being thankful and appreciative and is associated with several mental and physical health benefits 🙏🏽"

Showing Off Her Physique

Big wave
Shutterstock | 322021

Meador wore a two-piece bikini with a black jacket flying in the wind as she rode the wavy ocean. The pro surfer's body glistened with water droplets while highlighting her toned physique - glutes, thighs, abs, and legs. The 34-year-old athlete who launched her career at 14 has since evolved to become a businesswoman running a successful clothing brand - La Luna.

Trust The Process

There are so many ups and downs in this wild ride of life. When things feel like a dream and everything seems to be working in our favor it can be easy to both take that flow for granted and be in gratitude as abundance is all around us.

Meador says that things wouldn't always work out according to plan and sometimes they work out all too well, causing people to take them for granted. The athlete told her followers that all situations require the same measure of gratitude.

Tough Times Never Last

When things feel heavy and we are in a time of deep learning, shadow boxing and working through our stuff it can be really difficult to access that gratitude 🙏🏽. And in those painful moments it is the most important to do so as the hardest times and lessons have the most potential for growth and transformation 🦋

While many people dread the tough times, Meador says that's when faith gets tested the most because it's an opportunity to evolve and do better.

You're Not Alone!

In her final paragraph, Meador said her fans should be gentle with themselves when they make mistakes and trust the process. According to her, no one has the monopoly on dealing with mental health problems.

So remember to be kind to yourself and others, trust the process, keep your gratitude list flowing daily and get out in the world, move that energy, have faith and know your not alone💙

