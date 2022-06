The Vicky Cristina Barcelona star has been gushing over the role she is set to play in the Carmen movie that will be directed by her longtime colleague, Pedro Almodovar, who is the director of the movie. Many of her long-term fans love the camaraderie between the two and are always excited to hear any news of the two collaborating on a new project. Cruz was a star in her native Spain for years, but it was her work with Almodovar that really brought her to the attention of Hollywood. For the last twenty years, Penelope has been a movie star on both sides of the Atlantic. And even though she spends a lot of time in the United States on movie sets and on television series, she is a proud daughter of her native Spain and still calls the country home.