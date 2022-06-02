Caroline Stanbury, of the recently-premiered Real Housewives of Dubai, is speaking out about her unconventional marriage to husband Sergio Carrallo, who is 19 years her junior, and being labeled as a "snake" by her Bravo cast mates.
Caroline Stanbury Denies Her Marriage To Sergio Carrallo Is 'Convenient'
Caroline Stanbury knows that her marriage to Sergio Carrallo isn't the most "normal" dynamic, with her being 46 and him being 27. But, as she revealed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on May 31, she doesn't care about the speculation and suspicion surrounding their relationship.
Even after some of her Real Housewives of Dubai co-stars expressed doubt in the couple's attraction to one another and questioned the convenience of their marriage, Stanbury made it clear that she was unconcerned about the thoughts of others.
"Yawn," she stated. "I've been with him three years. I don't know how convenient, when he lived in America, it is to move across [the world] when you know nobody."
Caroline Stanbury Doesn't Care What Anyone Thinks About Her Marriage To Sergio Carrallo
"He is living with my family. My family loves him, we love him. And I think when you know us, you understand us," Stanbury continued.
Stanbury went on to say that she understands that the idea of an older woman marrying a younger man isn't a typical dynamic.
"I understand that being 20 years older, as a woman, isn't normal," she shared. "It's normally the men doing it, but as a mature woman, I think a lot of young men find us sexy. A lot of young men would do it. It's just society tells us we can't. Well, I'm here to say we can. And I don't really care what anyone else thinks."
Caroline Stanbury Was Accused Of Biting Hard By A 'RHODubai' Cast Mate
Lesa Milan and Chanel Ayan sparked drama online with Stanbury in May after Milan said, "It takes a snake to know a snake," after Stanbury promoted the trailer by mentioning her snake co-stars, and Ayan saying, "Always the biggest snakes that hiss the loudest! Her fangs cut deep."
"She is definitely the snake in the desert, Caroline Stanbury, that bites hard," Ayan added.
As for Milan, she further added, "You know what? I was responding to a comment that was made... And to who the cap fits, let them wear it."
Chanel Ayan Believes Caroline Stanbury 'Slithers'
"She slithers, she slides around," Ayan continued. "I think it's just because of the comment that she had put out, and I'm the type of person that just says what is on my mind and I just go for it sometimes without even thinking clearly. So, I just say how I feel at the moment."
For more of Stanbury and her cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Dubai season one, which are currently airing on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.