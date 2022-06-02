Caroline Stanbury knows that her marriage to Sergio Carrallo isn't the most "normal" dynamic, with her being 46 and him being 27. But, as she revealed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on May 31, she doesn't care about the speculation and suspicion surrounding their relationship.

Even after some of her Real Housewives of Dubai co-stars expressed doubt in the couple's attraction to one another and questioned the convenience of their marriage, Stanbury made it clear that she was unconcerned about the thoughts of others.

"Yawn," she stated. "I've been with him three years. I don't know how convenient, when he lived in America, it is to move across [the world] when you know nobody."