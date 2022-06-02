How Megan Fox Always Stays True To Herself Despite The Criticism She Receives

Hollywood diva, Megan Fox, has always made waves in her career, beginning with the Olsen twins' Holiday in the Sun. She soared to prominence after starring in Michael Bay's 2007 Box Office hit Transformers and has since become one of Hollywood's most desirable women.

However, Megan has also made headlines for other contentious reasons, including comparing Transformers filmmaker Michael to Hilter, her divorce from ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and her current engagement to Machine Gun Kelly. All these issues have come with several backlashes from people.

Meanwhile, the Transformers actress has maintained remarkable emotional stability in these situations.