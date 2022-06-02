How Megan Fox Always Stays True To Herself Despite The Criticism She Receives

Megan Fox
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Hollywood diva, Megan Fox, has always made waves in her career, beginning with the Olsen twins' Holiday in the Sun. She soared to prominence after starring in Michael Bay's 2007 Box Office hit Transformers and has since become one of Hollywood's most desirable women. 

However, Megan has also made headlines for other contentious reasons, including comparing Transformers filmmaker Michael to Hilter, her divorce from ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and her current engagement to Machine Gun Kelly. All these issues have come with several backlashes from people. 

Meanwhile, the Transformers actress has maintained remarkable emotional stability in these situations.

The Latest

MMA News: Henry Cejudo Gives Tips On How To Beat Jon Bon Jones

WWE News: Alexa Bliss Speaks About Wrestling While Being Married

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen Open Up On Heartbreaking Divisional Round Clash

Bill Belichick Won't Talk About Bringing Dont'a Hightower Back

Lucy Liu's Workout Routine, Diet, And Approach To Wellness

Megan's Relationship With The Feminist Movement

Megan Fox in backless dress
Shutterstock | 673594

Megan considers herself a feminist but has had a tumultuous connection with the movement because she believes she was – and continues to be – rejected by some members of the community.

Recently, the actress opened up about her complicated relationship with feminism, stating that she was no longer "celebrated" as a feminist after referring to her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) as "daddy."

"I was being celebrated as being a feminist until I had the nerve to call my boyfriend, 'Daddy,'" she said sarcastically. 

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Flaunts Curves In Bikini

By Ashabi Azeez

What Really Happened?

Megan Fox looks stunning as she poses
Shutterstock | 842236

The incident Megan referred to occurred last September when she wore a sheer Mugler gown to the MTV Video Music Awards, which was one of her internet-breaking moments.

On the red carpet, Megan told reporters that MGK had told her what (not) to wear that night. "[He] was like, 'You're gonna be naked tonight.' I was like, 'Whatever you say, daddy!'" she said at the time. 

This sparked outrage on social media, with many people condemning the jokes. 

Christina Aguilera In Swimsuit Captures Vintage Vibe

Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Sunbathes By A Lake

Megan Thinks Differently 

Megan Fox smiling
Shutterstock | 842284

The Jennifer's Body star further said that her willingness to accept her image as a sex symbol and be straightforward about it is not always well received.

She does, however, believe that calling her spouse whatever she wants is ultimately a type of "feminist."

Megan Embraces Her Personality 

Megan Fox is so confident
Shutterstock | 842236

Regardless of the backlash, Megan has received, she is proud of her outspokenness. She detailed how she previously called the media out after enduring some "genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry."

Last year, the beautiful model and actress admitted at the Met Gala that despite becoming a sex symbol in Hollywood, she has learned to "embrace it."

"I'm not afraid to be sexy," Megan told host Keke Palmer on the red carpet. "Instead of rejecting it, I'm happy to embrace it and go for the sexy," she added.

It takes a lot of emotional intelligence to remain one's self despite receiving so much backlash from critics, and Megan has consistently shown that such things don't break her. It is no wonder why her true fans love and adore her. 

Read Next

Must Read

Hailee Steinfeld In Bikini Goes Colorful

Sofia Vergara Sizzles In Swimsuit For Memorial Day

Priyanka Chopra Takes A Dip In Bikini

Mandy Rose In Bikini Displays 'Body Of A Champ'

Alexandra Daddario In Bikini Sunbathes By A Lake

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.