NBA Rumors: Bucks Could Swap Brook Lopez For Pacers' Myles Turner

Though it would cost them a young player and a first-round pick, the proposed trade would be a no-brainer for the Bucks. It would enable them to swap Lopez for a starting-caliber center who is currently in his prime. Turner would give the Bucks a very reliable scorer under the basket, a great rebounder, a monster shot-blocker, and a decent floor spacer. This season, Turner averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks while shooting 50.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Adding Turner to the core of Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday would undeniably give the Bucks a better chance of reclaiming their throne next season.