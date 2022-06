Lucy Liu famously did her own stunts in Kill Bill and Charlie's Angels (and even learned how to run in heels for the latter), and she’s just as tough in real life! These days, though, the 53-year-old Chinese-American actress is trying to stay fit and healthy not so much for film roles as for her 6-year-old son, Rockwell, and her own well-being.

Liu’s regimen includes working out, eating a healthy diet, and mixing Western medicine with traditional Eastern practices. Read the details below.