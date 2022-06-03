Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Dives Into Sea

Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel rounded up some of her male models to join her in a Tropic of C campaign for Pride Month. The South African model always maintained that her swimwear line is all about respect for the environment and inclusivity. So, she joined in the June celebrations of the LGBTQ community.

The new collection she said,

"is more about love, friendship and being free to be and love whoever you choose!"

In her words,

"Love for all & All for love!"

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.