Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Dives Into Sea

Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel rounded up some of her male models to join her in a Tropic of C campaign for Pride Month. The South African model always maintained that her swimwear line is all about respect for the environment and inclusivity. So, she joined in the June celebrations of the LGBTQ community.

The new collection she said,

"is more about love, friendship and being free to be and love whoever you choose!"

In her words,

"Love for all & All for love!"

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Pride Collection For Men

Candice Swanepoel in pink robe
Shutterstock | 921176

Swanepoel was the only woman with four male models, all wearing fan-favorite prints selected for the Pride Collection. She wore a checkered brown and nude string bikini featuring a ropy triangle top and high-rise tie-waist bottoms with her dark blonde hair sleeked back. The mother of two jumped into the sea with a perfect form showing her streamlined physique, although the men surrounding her blocked the full view.

The men's capsule collection features EDU briefs in three prints selected by the fans while Swanepoel modeled the matching women's set that inspired the print.

Contributing To Suicide Prevention In The LGBTQ+

As a lifelong philanthropist, Swanepoel told her 17.6 million Instagram followers that 10% of sales made between the 1st of June and the 3rd, will be donated to The Trevor Project.. It is the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ+ youth, and the gesture aligns with her belief that love shouldn't be policed or discriminated against. According to Tropic of C's page, donating to The Trevor Project encapsulates everything they are as a brand.

Introducing Gia To The Collection

Last month, Swanepoel introduced a new design to her Tropic of C women's swimwear collection. The midnight black criss-cross number was unlike anything she's designed before, and it immediately became a fan favorite. She introduced fans to the saucy Gia with a series of shots showing her in the two-piece on a tropical beach.

Joining The Stars For Balenciaga x NYSE Fashion Show

Last week, the model joined other celebrities at the innovative New York Stock Exchange x Balenciaga Spring 2023 fashion show. Swanepoel wore an oversized long-sleeved top and matching baggy pants with stiletto boots to the event in a rare fashion. She paired the look with messy blonde let-down hair and wore dark sunshades. The model's talent manager-turned-friend, Ali Khavoussi, and her friend, Fai Khadra, were also present at the event.

