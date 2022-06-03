MMA News: Dana White Isn't Looking To Do Business With Boxing Anymore

Dana White had some interesting words to say about boxing. Although these comments are a bit different than what he was saying in the past, the information that he does provide in his quote certainly makes sense.

“Every time I try to think about doing something with boxing, I go, ‘Why would I want to do this to myself?’” White said. “You know what I mean? Why would I even want to dive into this nightmare? That’s why I haven’t really done anything. It’s a broken business that is an absolute nightmare to try to fix.”