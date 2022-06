Although Jon Jones is nearly impossible to beat, Henry Cejudo says that it is possible to take him down.

Henry Cejudo says that Jon Jones could potentially be beaten, but he also gives him respect and realizes that he's one of the best to ever lace them up.

“I think Jon Jones could fight another 10 fights man, and retire undefeated,” said Cejudo. “I really do… That’s the fight that’s gonna happen (Jones vs. Miocic). That’s where you’re gonna be able to really see the creativity of Jon. If you really think about it, Stipe doesn’t really have that — yeah, he knocked out (Fabricio) Werdum, but Werdum kind of walked into that punch, but I don’t see Stipe with like, crazy knockout power. I think Stipe’s greatest gift is his endurance.”