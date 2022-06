After 24 years of marriage Cindy Crawford, and Rande Gerber, still adore each other as they celebrate many years of marital bliss. Cindy showers Rande with the sweetest words in an Instagram post.

The two sweethearts tied the knot in the Bahamas. Crawford wore a white mini dress she bought off the rack, and she kept her accessories to a chic minimum.

