'It Makes Sense Between The Sheets': Jennifer Grey Talks 'Dirty Dancing' Chemistry With Patrick Swayze

Jennifer Grey with short curly hair
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Jennifer Grey opened up about the chemistry she had with Patrick Swayze while making the 1987 film Dirty Dancing during a May appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

The Latest

Four Killed As Gunman Targets Tulsa Hospital Complex

'Isn't Normal': 'RHODubai' Star Caroline Stanbury Talks Unconventional Marriage As Co-Stars Shade Her As A 'Snake'

WWE News: Randy Orton Shows Support To Riddle's New Teammate

Deadly Cults: The Movement That Led to Nearly 800 Deaths

Carrie Underwood's Go-To Exercises For Sculpted Legs

Drew Barrymore Recalled Jennifer Grey And Patrick Swayze Having 'So Much Chemistry'

'Dirty Dancing' album and cover art
Shutterstock | 262012772

Decades after starring alongside the late Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing, Jennifer Grey, who played Swayze's character Johnny Castle's love interest, Baby Houseman, was featured on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, where she admitted that the two of them had undeniable physical chemistry with one another.

"Johnny and Baby are the ultimate couple. There is so much chemistry," host Drew Barrymore noted, via a clip shared on YouTube.

"Chemistry is very different... The body has a different story than the mind," Grey replied.

Celebrities

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Hint: It's Not An Overall!

By chisom

Jennifer Grey Says Her And Patrick Swayze's Bodies Really Liked One Another

Jennifer Grey wears a black dress and black shoes with hair in updo
Shutterstock | 673594

According to Grey, she and Swayze's on-screen chemistry was the result of how they actually felt about one another -- at least in a physical sense.

"My body and his body really liked each other. There's an energy where it doesn't make sense in life, but it makes sense between the sheets. Has anyone else ever had that? Am I the only one?" she asked, answering, "Okay, I'm weird!"

In response to Grey's revelation, Barrymore confessed that she too has found that some of the people she's been physically attracted to didn't exactly make sense for her life.

"I was thinking of some of the people I've slept with just don't make sense at all," Barrymore admitted. "That was where my head went."

"Exactly!" Grey agreed.

Carrie Underwood And Miranda Lambert's Friendship

Christina Aguilera Acting Roles You Forgot About

Jennifer Grey Claims She And Patrick Swayze Weren't A Match Off-Camera

Patrick Swayze in white shirt and gray blazer
Shutterstock | 842245

During an interview with PEOPLE in April, Grey said that just as their characters were not supposed to be together, neither were she and Swayze.

"We weren't a natural match. And the fact that we needed to be a natural match created a tension. Because normally when someone's not a natural, you… both people move on, but we were forced to be together. And our being forced to be together created a kind of a synergy, or like a friction," she explained.

Jennifer Grey Was Dating Matthew Broderick At The Time

Jennifer Grey wears purple one-shoulder gown
Shutterstock | 64736

Looking back on the many who wanted them to be together, Grey said she was dating Matthew Broderick at the time -- and Swayze was married.

"The weird thing was, it's like, 'What's wrong with me?' I mean, I was not lacking. And he was married and very in love with his wife. Whatever he was doing, I was not… I was very busy with Matthew. Like, what could be more different?" she wondered.

Read Next

Must Read

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

NBA Rumors: Harrison Barnes To Sixers, Jerami Grant To Kings In Suggested Three-Way Deal Involving Pistons

Packers' Draft Pick Christian Watson Keeps Dropping Passes In OTAs

Inside Alexandra Daddario's 'Charming' 600-Square-Foot Starter Home

Kelly Ripa Attends Gaynor Gala With Husband And Son

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.