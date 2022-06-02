'It Makes Sense Between The Sheets': Jennifer Grey Talks 'Dirty Dancing' Chemistry With Patrick Swayze

Decades after starring alongside the late Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing, Jennifer Grey, who played Swayze's character Johnny Castle's love interest, Baby Houseman, was featured on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, where she admitted that the two of them had undeniable physical chemistry with one another.

"Johnny and Baby are the ultimate couple. There is so much chemistry," host Drew Barrymore noted, via a clip shared on YouTube.

"Chemistry is very different... The body has a different story than the mind," Grey replied.