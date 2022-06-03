Child Sex Abuse Comes To Light In Amish Communities

The Amish are known for simple living, dressing plainly, Christian pacifism, and being slow to adopt modern technology.
And while the Amish are not technically a cult, many alarming allegations have come out in recent years.
There are only a few articles regarding the Amish, but they have largely escaped scrutiny due to their tight-lipped communities.
More recently, documentaries have tried to shed light on some of the alarming abuse that occurs behind closed doors.
The Amish way of life can be tough on anyone, but it's particularly challenging for women.
Men are considered the head of the household, and their word is law. Therefore, women and wives are expected to follow all orders as they are told. This submissive role is central to their cultural norms, so it is difficult to escape.
Women are treated like property and must cook, clean, and give birth to children for their husbands. There is so much control, which makes it difficult to expose abuse.
This level of control and power placed over women and children makes it more likely that predators can abuse and assaults those that they hold authority over, and there is nowhere they can turn for support.
A new documentary by Peacock called "Sins of the Amish" tries to uncover sexual and physical abuse that has plagued the religion. In the show, Meg, Mary, Misty, and Audrey share their experiences within the Amish community before they escaped the faith and the impact it still has on their lives.
In the documentary, one of the women shares an old sex education pamphlets titled "To the Girl of Eleven," one of the only informative resources she had.
"This sex urge, once it is awakened and active in a young boy at the age of puberty and beyond, can become a powerful driving force within. Every decent girl will do her best to help him, and not make it harder for him. Even in your own home, if you have brothers in your teens, you should be mindful of this," she reads from the pamphlet. "Your brother innocently coming upon you and seeing your partly uncovered body may suddenly have strong sexual desires aroused within him. His intentions were not bad, but he suddenly finds himself a victim of your carelessness in the lust of his own body."
The pamphlet also says that young girls should avoid wearing revealing clothes around their male family members and to keep their bedroom doors closed at night to prevent sexual abuse.
The documentary also sheds light on the fact that the Amish believe "the Lord commands" that physical discipline must begin on infants as young as three months old. Amish fathers are expected to beat their children from infancy.
Abusers often don't face consequences because there's no clear law or order besides that which has been established by the Church for the Amish community. Only men are allowed to hold positions of influence and authority, especially within the Church, so it's nearly impossible for women to get justice for abuse they endure.
In the documentary "Sins of the Amish," Mary discusses how she eventually left the Amish community and found the strength to seek charges against her two abusive brothers. One of her brothers confessed to raping Mary upwards of 200 times but was only given one year in jail with the ability to leave and work and 10 years of probation.
The women who do escape from their lives of abuse often don't get the justice they deserve, and their family and friends shun them in the process.