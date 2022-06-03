Child Sex Abuse Comes To Light In Amish Communities

A new documentary by Peacock called "Sins of the Amish" tries to uncover sexual and physical abuse that has plagued the religion. In the show, Meg, Mary, Misty, and Audrey share their experiences within the Amish community before they escaped the faith and the impact it still has on their lives.

In the documentary, one of the women shares an old sex education pamphlets titled "To the Girl of Eleven," one of the only informative resources she had.

"This sex urge, once it is awakened and active in a young boy at the age of puberty and beyond, can become a powerful driving force within. Every decent girl will do her best to help him, and not make it harder for him. Even in your own home, if you have brothers in your teens, you should be mindful of this," she reads from the pamphlet. "Your brother innocently coming upon you and seeing your partly uncovered body may suddenly have strong sexual desires aroused within him. His intentions were not bad, but he suddenly finds himself a victim of your carelessness in the lust of his own body."

The pamphlet also says that young girls should avoid wearing revealing clothes around their male family members and to keep their bedroom doors closed at night to prevent sexual abuse.