Emily Ratajkowski In Swimsuit Tugs Down Pants

In a new Instagram post, Emily Ratajkowski introduced a new design to her swimwear brand for the Summer Collection. The model who started the brand for inclusivity amongst women in 2018 has done a great job so far in keeping her core values. Inamorata Woman embraces all skin tones and body types, but it also comes in a range of fabrics and designs for different personalities. Each season, she chooses a special print as the theme for the collection, and this month, it was Butterflies.

Read on to see the photos

Wearing Her Monokini As A Casual Bodysuit

As a model, Ratajkowski joins other brand influencers and partners in showing off the new pieces, and this season is no different. She wore the Satin mesh butterfly print swimwear in a monokini design with a triangular cutout in the middle and an X-shaped halter neck revealing her underboobs and toned abs. Ratajkowski also wore low-riding blue jean pants, which she left unbuttoned and tugged down slightly to show the swimwear's bottom.

There Are Options For Everyone

As with all her collections, the Butterfly mesh swimwear comes in different designs, including three distinctive bikinis, one monokini, a sheer cover-up mini dress, pants, cropped top two-piece set, and a long-sleeved cropped bolero jacket. While she made two-string bikinis like her other collections, Ratajkowski added a new design with a ruched underwired bra top and drawstring thong.

A Fan-Favorite Already

The Butterfly prints have fast become fan-favorites, with commenters complimenting her designs and the material. The best thing about the collection is its versatility since it has coverups that can pass as summer outfits, as she demonstrated with the jean pants. As seen below, a model also shows how the sheer coverups can work as casual outfits.

She merged her Las Olas set with the sheer pants and bolero jacket, making a complete outfit while others showed different combinations - from miniskirts to makeshift bodysuits.

Ratajkowski spends ample time with her one-year-old son Sylvester when she's not running her business. She shared a video of their typical morning routine showing her dancing in her underwear with Sly smiling at the cameraman (most likely her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard).

The model swung her hips to Calvin Harris and Disciples' hit electronic pop song, How Deep are you Love. Spending time with her child is one of her favorite things, so the video wasn't shocking.

