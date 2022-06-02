Emily Ratajkowski In Swimsuit Tugs Down Pants

In a new Instagram post, Emily Ratajkowski introduced a new design to her swimwear brand for the Summer Collection. The model who started the brand for inclusivity amongst women in 2018 has done a great job so far in keeping her core values. Inamorata Woman embraces all skin tones and body types, but it also comes in a range of fabrics and designs for different personalities. Each season, she chooses a special print as the theme for the collection, and this month, it was Butterflies.

