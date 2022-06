No, the RK-Bro duo is nowhere near done. They did end up losing their Raw Tag Team title to the Uso's, who made history by becoming the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. However, Randy Orton is just currently on a break and Riddle had to find a temporary teammate to take his place.

Riddle notes that Orton is excited for Riddle and that's great to see.

"I have spoken to Randy, and he is doing quite well. He is in high spirits if you will and he is just happy that me and Shin are finding success and we are going to bleed The Bloodline dry."