Two American League contenders will square off for the second game of an exciting series when the Chicago White Sox visit the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre again tonight.

The Canadian side drew the first blood in the series with a 6-5 win in the first of the series. Alejandro Kirk led the way with a couple of homers and a single, drawing high praise from skipper Charlie Montoyo.

Then, they got the best of them again with a huge performance by Hyun jin Ryu.