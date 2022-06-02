New York Yankees Vs Los Angeles Angels [June 2] - MLB Picks And Predictions

The New York Yankees were predicted to be one of the best teams in baseball coming into the year and have somehow exceeded expectations. The Yankees are currently 34-15 and have the top spot in the American League East. Not only are they in first place in their division, but the Yankees have the best record in baseball.

New York is currently 5.5 games in front of the second-place Toronto Blue Jays. Due to some injuries the Yankees have sustained, they've only won five out of their last 10 games, but should be able to get going again sometime soon.

With Shohei Ohtani getting the start for Los Angeles, it could be a tough time for the Yankees to win this one. Hitters in the current New York Yankees lineup are only hitting .217 against Shohei and have a strikeout percentage above 32%.