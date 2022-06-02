The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels are set to face off on Thursday for their third game of a three-game series. This is going to be one of the best games of the night, especially with Shohei Ohtani getting the start for Los Angeles.
New York Yankees Vs Los Angeles Angels [June 2] - MLB Picks And Predictions
New York Yankees Game Preview
The New York Yankees were predicted to be one of the best teams in baseball coming into the year and have somehow exceeded expectations. The Yankees are currently 34-15 and have the top spot in the American League East. Not only are they in first place in their division, but the Yankees have the best record in baseball.
New York is currently 5.5 games in front of the second-place Toronto Blue Jays. Due to some injuries the Yankees have sustained, they've only won five out of their last 10 games, but should be able to get going again sometime soon.
With Shohei Ohtani getting the start for Los Angeles, it could be a tough time for the Yankees to win this one. Hitters in the current New York Yankees lineup are only hitting .217 against Shohei and have a strikeout percentage above 32%.
Los Angeles Angels Game Preview
The Los Angeles Angels have been an interesting team to start the season. They're currently 27-23 but have struggled mightily throughout their past 10 games, only winning three out of those 10.
Los Angeles is five games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West. If Los Angeles wants to be the team that many anticipated them to be this season, they need to be much better because Houston is still one of the best teams in baseball.
With Jameson Taillon on the mound, Los Angeles might have a tough time putting runs up on the board. Hitters in the current Los Angeles Angels lineup have only hit .222 against Taillon, but are getting a bit unlucky. He's allowed hitters in the Angels lineup to have an average exit velocity of over 91 MPH.
Who's The Better Team?
The better team here is clearly the New York Yankees. The Angels are an above-average team, but they simply aren't better than the Yankees.
Who's Going To Win?
Because Shohei Ohtani Is going to be on the mound, this feels like a game that the Los Angeles Angels might win. However, the last time these two teams met, the Yankees did a great job against Ohtani and there's a chance that happens once again on Thursday.