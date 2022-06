As great as he is, people will always try to take something away from KD, and that's a big mistake.

Yeah, he made some questionable decisions throughout his career, but it's not like he was handed anything out. He earned those two rings and Final MVPs trophies.

So, even if Durant never wins or even makes it to the Finals again, he's still one of the greatest scorers of all time, regardless of what his doubters say.